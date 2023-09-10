Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua Shines In NFL Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High and BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua dazzled in his NFL debut as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2023 season.

The Seahawks hosted the Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 10.

It was Nacua’s first NFL regular season game and the former BYU star shined as a member of the Rams’ offense.

Nacua helped the Rams defeat the division rival Seahawks on their home field, 30-13.

The rookie recorded 10 receptions for 119 yards on a team-high 15 targets.

With the performance, Nacua became the fourth player in NFL history to have such a stat line in their first career game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Puka Nacua had 10 receptions for 119 receiving yards tonight. He becomes the 4th player in NFL history to have 10 receptions and over 100 receiving yards in his 1st career game. 2023 Puka Nacua

2018 Keke Coutee

2003 Anquan Boldin

1964 Sid Blanks pic.twitter.com/tQWPtwUg0T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2023

Nacua also “recorded the most receiving yards in a rookie debut in Rams history. He is the 2nd player drafted in the 5th round or later with 100+ receiving yards in his NFL debut,” according to the Rams PR.

With 120 receiving yards in today’s game, Puka Nacua recorded the most receiving yards in a rookie debut in Rams history. He is the 2nd player drafted in the 5th round or later with 100+ receiving yards in his NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/0xtcGwOaiX — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) September 10, 2023

The Rams’ next game is at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

Most receiving yards for a Ram in their rookie NFL debut ‼️ 🗣️ @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/w7dESgrtF9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 10, 2023

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

everyone rushing to the waiver wire like 🏃 pic.twitter.com/7Y5IMEsAAs — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

