On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua Shines In NFL Debut

Sep 10, 2023, 5:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High and BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua dazzled in his NFL debut as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2023 season.

The Seahawks hosted the Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 10.

RELATED: Rams WR Puka Nacua Finds End Zone In NFL Preseason Debut

It was Nacua’s first NFL regular season game and the former BYU star shined as a member of the Rams’ offense.

Nacua helped the Rams defeat the division rival Seahawks on their home field, 30-13.

The rookie recorded 10 receptions for 119 yards on a team-high 15 targets.

With the performance, Nacua became the fourth player in NFL history to have such a stat line in their first career game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Nacua also “recorded the most receiving yards in a rookie debut in Rams history. He is the 2nd player drafted in the 5th round or later with 100+ receiving yards in his NFL debut,” according to the Rams PR.

The Rams’ next game is at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

RELATED STORIES

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Impresses, Leads Packers To Season-Opening Blowout Win Over Bears

Jordan Love looked the part of an NFL starting QB as he led the Green Bay Packers to a blowout victory on the road over the Chicago Bears.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Ravens DB Marcus Williams ‘Feared’ To Have Torn Pec In Season Opener

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams is reportedly "feared" to have torn his pectoral muscle during Week 1 of the season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tyler Allgeier Scores Twice, Leads Falcons To Week 1 Win Over Panthers

Tyler Allgeier scored a pair of touchdowns and led the Atlanta Falcons to a season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Snags Touchdown Catch In 2023 NFL Season Opener

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored during the 2023 NFL season-opening game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Finds Paydirt For First Touchdown Of 2023 Season

Tyler Allgeier broke the plane during the season opener between the Panthers and Falcons for his first touchdown of the season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olynyk Tops Kessler, Canada Beats Team USA For Bronze

Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada topped Walker Kessler and Team USA to earn the bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua Shines In NFL Debut