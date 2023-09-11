On The Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Farm animals pulled out of Magna house fire, officials say

Sep 10, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm

Animal services holding one of the rescued turkeys. (KSL TV)...

Animal services holding one of the rescued turkeys. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MAGNA, Utah — Turkeys, chickens, and a raccoon or two were pulled out of a house fire on Sunday afternoon, fire officials say.

West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Bridger Williams told KSL the fire started at approximately 3:30 p.m. near 2600 S 7200 W.


Williams said it was mostly heavy smoke when fire crews arrived at the scene as the fire burned inside the house.

He said because of the age of the home and how many renovations were done to it, firefighters had trouble extinguishing the fire as the flames spread between the renovated walls.

Williams said crews were unable to get inside the home due to the roof as it was unsafe and could collapse. He said they would have to use heavy machinery to take down part of the house to get inside and put the rest of the fire out.

The damaged roof as smoke exited it. (KSL TV)

Fire crews said no humans were injured, but an unknown number of chickens and turkeys were saved from the house fire. Williams said none of the animals were killed in the fire.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The house is considered a complete loss.

The damaged roof as smoke exited it. (KSL TV)

