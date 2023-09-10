Local Players Post Standout Performances In Week 1 Of 2023 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the opening week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 1 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 25-20.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Cardinals suffered a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle, one sack, and one tackle for loss in Arizona’s 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

The former Utah quarterback was inactive for Baltimore’s 25-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 25-9 win over the Houston Texans. Williams left the game early with a shoulder injury.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills

The former Utah tight end and the Bills play the New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-1)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Chicago’s 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-3.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 17-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former Utah kicker was 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former Utah running back was inactive for Indianapolis’ 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles, one solo tackle, and a fumble recovery in Jacksonville’s 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the Tennessee Titans, 16-15.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

The former Utah wide receiver returned two punts for a total of 30 yards in Philadelphia’s 25-20 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 44.7 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Washington’s 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-1) Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (1-0) Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-1) Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (1-0) Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

The former BYU running back had 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Allgeier also had three receptions for 19 yards.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-0)

The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-0)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

The former BYU tight end and the Chiefs suffered a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles, five solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Los Angeles’ 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

The former BYU wide receiver had 10 receptions for 119 yards in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (1-0)

The former BYU running back and the Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 36-34.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-1)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-1)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Minnesota’s 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former BYU quarterback had three carries for four yards in New Orleans’ 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans. Hill was also targeted once as a receiver and had one tackle on special teams.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former BYU running back had 18 carries for 45 yards and two receptions for seven yards in New Orleans’ 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets

The former BYU quarterback and the Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

The former BYU linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in San Francisco’s 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (1-0) Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-1)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (1-0)

The former Utah State quarterback was 15/27 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Love also had three carries for 12 yards.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-0)

The former Utah State defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

The former Utah State linebacker had 19 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Seattle’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two receptions for 10 yards in Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Thompkins also returned one kickoff for 23 yards and four punts for a total of 29 yards.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (1-0)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Arizona Cardinals, 20-16.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-1) Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (0-1) Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills

The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills play the New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former Weber State wide receiver had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans. Shaheed also had two carries for 11 yards, five kick returns for 110 yards, two punt returns for six yards, and one lost fumble.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 25-20.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-1)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Pittsburgh’s 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (1-0)

The former Judge Memorial standout had nine total tackles and six solo tackles in Atlanta’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-1)

The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-1)

The former Bingham standout had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-0)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (1-0)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, on Thursday, September 7.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (0-1)

The former Bingham standout had two receptions for four yards in Houston’s 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (0-1)

The former Orem standout had 11 total tackles and nine solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-0)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos, 17-16.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (0-1)

The former East and Snow College standout had three carries for six yards and five receptions for 12 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Practice Squad

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Steelers (Brighton/Stanford) (0-1) Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+



Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (0-1) Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (1-0) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland