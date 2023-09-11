On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
LOCAL NEWS

Draper traffic stop turns high speed chase

Sep 11, 2023, 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:27 am

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — A 19-year-old driver initiated a high-speed chase when an officer tried to pull him over on Friday. The driver accelerated to speeds over 130mph, traveling about 15 to 20 miles and ultimately ended in his arrest.

At around 11 p.m., the driver, Miguel Angel Galan Hernandez, was traveling northbound at I-15 and 12300 South in an early 2000s black Corvette without a license plate. An officer, James Auger, attempted to pull him over but Hernandez sped into the express lane past traffic, without using his blinker.

Hernandez sped away from Auger at such a high speed that Auger lost sight of the Corvette after they passed 9000 south. The Corvette was picked up again about five miles up the Interstate at 5600 South by another Highway Patrol officer. Others began tracking it, including the Star 9 helicopter.

Hernandez proceeded to take the west Interstate 80 exit and transferred to Interstate 215. He took the 700 North off ramp and turned his car lights off to divert attention.

Authorities located and caught up to Hernandez at 1000 North and Redwood Road, where he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

Hernandez was booked on charges including one alleging that he doesn’t have a drivers license or never had one.

