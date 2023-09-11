On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Man flees Kaysville car accident, leaving two injured

Sep 11, 2023, 7:55 AM

(Deseret News)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KAYSVILLE, Utah — The driver of a Kaysville car accident was taken into custody on Saturday after fleeing the scene of the accident and leaving two injured at the scene. He was located by authorities hiding in the bushes at the Kaysville Ponds nearby and taken into custody.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, a crash was reported on Interstate 15 near Burton Lane. A car had veered to the right and hit the concrete barrier in the shoulder.

Two passengers were reported who were both injured. When the Utah Highway Patrol officer arrived, the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses described the driver as a man wearing a white shirt with tattoos on his face and neck. He was located by an officer near the crash site at Kaysville ponds. When he was seen, the driver retreated to the bushes.

A helicopter was able to spot him move from the bushes and officers arrested him and he was identified as Alexander Julian Lopez.

Lopez was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before booking him into the Davis County Jail. He faces charges for fleeing the scene of an accident where injuries were present, driving on a suspended license, not having an interlock breathalyzer installed, and interfering with an arresting officer.

