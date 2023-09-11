BYU Releases Uniform Combination For Arkansas Game

On The Site:
Sep 11, 2023, 9:13 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football goes on the road for the first time this season when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

To kick off a new game week, BYU continues the recent tradition of unveiling what uniform combination they will be wearing.

BYU will wear a white uniform with royal blue pants and a royal blue helmet featuring a white facemask. The Cougars donned this look once before; that was last season against Stanford. BYU defeated the Cardinal in that uniform combination, 35-26.

It’s the second meeting all-time for BYU against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The first matchup took place last year in Provo. A game that saw the Razorback offense produce 644 yards of offense as they rolled to a 52-35 win over BYU.

Saturday will be a revenge opportunity for BYU and they will do it in royal blue and white uniforms.

Last season, BYU donned handpainted helmets against Arkansas that featured mountains with the stretch Y on one side and a Cougar on the other.

BYU vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | 5:30 p.m. (MDT)

at Kansas

Cincinnati

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

