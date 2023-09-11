‘Nobody is Alone’; Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention spreads hope

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan.

The event is held during Suicide Awareness Month in September all over the U.S. The walks serve as a way to “create a culture that’s smarter about mental health”. It’s a resource for people to get connected and build up the courage to open up about their needs, loved ones lost, or their own struggles with mental health.

KSL’s parent company, Bonneville Communications, was there for the walk this weekend and spoke with Stacy Lundgren, who is walking for Darren Terkelson.

“Talk to people. Ask people if they’re ok. If they don’t seem right, just a simple ‘Are you okay? Do you need to talk?'” Lundren said. “If not, [you can say] ‘I’m here if you ever need to’,”

With more involvement each year, the AFSP community hopes to spread the word that suicide is preventable and nobody is alone.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide crisis hotline by dialing 9-8-8.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

