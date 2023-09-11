On The Site:
BYU, Utah Commemorate 22nd Anniversary Of 9/11 Inside Football Stadiums

Sep 11, 2023, 11:02 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Twenty-two years ago, on 9/11, continues to be a day the United States of America will never forget.

The BYU and Utah football programs held stair climbs inside their stadiums to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on that tragic date in 2001.

Everyone who participated in the stair climbs at both stadiums walked 2,071 steps. That specific number represents the 110 floors of the World Trade Center towers that were attacked by terrorists 22 years ago.

9/11 Stair Climb at BYU, Utah Football Stadiums

At BYU’s tower climb, it was open to the public. They began the annual tradition two years ago on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Everyone climbing the stairs inside LaVell Edwards Stadium wore a badge representing one of the fallen heroes from the 9/11 tragedy.

At the University of Utah, the school’s ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) members climbed the steps inside Rice-Eccles Stadium while carrying flags.

The University of Utah has made this an annual tradition in honor of 9/11.

The Big 12 Conference sent a post on X that said, “We will always remember.” BYU is currently in the Big 12. Utah will join the league beginning in 2024.

State of Utah focuses on service to commemorate the 22nd anniversary

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox declared today as “9/11 Day of Service.” To honor the thousands of individuals who lost their lives and always to remember them.

“We’ve declared today as 9/11 Day of Service as a way to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day and to remember the heroes,” wrote Governor Cox on X. “We will never forget and will always defend the freedoms and ideals of our great nation.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

