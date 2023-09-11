TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s First Big 12 Conference Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a kickoff time for its first Big 12 Conference game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kickoff for BYU/Kansas on Saturday, September 23, will take place at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) and air on ESPN.

BYU game time 🚨 September 23 • 2:30 PM CT

Kansas vs. BYU • DBKMS • ESPN #PackTheBooth → https://t.co/0QeRrC3nfd pic.twitter.com/yjtGrQk4ne — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2023

BYU is 2-0 on the year after defeating Sam Houston and Southern Utah at home in respective weeks. They go on the road to take on Arkansas from the SEC in week three, then lock in for Big 12 play with an opener against Kansas.

#BYU‘s first #Big12 game will be against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on September 23, 2023. First trip to Memorial Stadium.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/HmN5Y4vU87 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) January 31, 2023

Kansas is 2-0 this season after home wins over Missouri State and Illinois. The Jayhawks go on the road this week to face the Nevada Wolf Pack on September 16 in Reno before hosting BYU.

The Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels missed the Missouri State game due to back stiffness but returned in week two.

BYU has only faced Kansas once in its history. That was the 1992 Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day. Kansas won that game 23-20.

BYU/Kansas have never squared off on the gridiron in the regular season.

Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season

Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

September 16 | at Arkansas Razorbacks

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Stadium: D.W.R. Razorback Stadium

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Arkansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35 in Provo

September 23 | at Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Kansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: December 25, 1992: Kansas 23, BYU 20 (Aloha Bowl)

September 29 (Friday) | Cincinnati Bearcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: November 5, 2016 – BYU 20, Cincinnati 3 in Cincinnati

October 14 | at TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: TCU leads 6-5

Last meeting: October 28, 2011 – TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)

October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock

October 28 | at Texas Longhorns

Location: Austin, Texas

Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 4-1

Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0

Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames

November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

