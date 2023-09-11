On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Offensive Success Starts Up Front As Utah State Prepares For Air Force

Sep 11, 2023, 11:17 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State had a great all-around performance on Saturday, but they’ll need to turn the page quickly in preparation for their Mountain West opener.

USU has a short week to get ready for a road game against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Aggie head coach Blake Anderson joined KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK on Monday, September 11 to discuss the win and his team’s preparations to face Air Force.

RELATED: Huge First Half Gives Utah State First Victory of 2023 Season

 

“Last year, we did a terrible job of getting ready for Weber (State),” Anderson opined. “It showed and we got our tails kicked in.”

Facing another Big Sky team in Idaho State, the Aggies nearly broke the scoreboard. A program-record 44-point second quarter turned into a 78-28 win. 78 points scored was the most for a USU team since 1919.

“Our guy’s ability to go in against a team that, on paper, you’re better than and be mature enough to leave no doubt… I thought that was a huge step in the right direction.”

USU finished with 380 rushing yards, the 19th-most in school history. Starter Robert Briggs finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Behind him, Davon Booth (83 yds, 2 TDs) and Rahsul Faison (96 yds, TD) added 179 yards and three scores behind a dominant offensive line.

“It starts up front. We needed to control the line of scrimmage and the offensive and defensive lines took the challenge… You’ve gotta give the big guys credit.”

RELATED: Utah State Scores 20 Points In 71 Seconds Against Idaho State

Aggies Preparing To Face Another Unique Offense

“To get ready for Air Force in a short week is a huge challenge for Joe (Cauthen) and the defense,” Anderson cautioned.

Iowa presented a ground-based attack where the passing game was almost an afterthought for much of the game. Idaho State handed the ball off to running backs just five times in their opener while throwing the ball 62 times. Now Utah State has to adjust for an Air Force team that is famously difficult to prepare for because of their unique, triple-option offense.

Practicing against the option and executing in a game can be completely different because so few players are familiar with the scheme.

“The speed and execution they’re able to put together,” Anderson wondered. “Can we match that? Our guys will have to catch up to that speed and go from scout team to what it looks like in a very short period. You don’t want to give these guys free possessions and free points.”

RELATED: Utah State Scores Program Record 44 Second Quarter Points

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. the Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggies Confident As Utah State Looks Forward To Road Test Against Air Force

A confident Utah State team is preparing for their first Mountain West game on the road against Air Force.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arkansas Week

The latest depth chart for BYU as they head into SEC Country for a tilt with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Weber State

Utah football is back home the next two weeks starting with Weber State this weekend and we finally have some changes on the depth chart.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 5 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fifth week of the high school football season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Board To Vote On Rule Change For Load Management

The NBA Board of Governors plans to vote this week on how to address the growing problem of load management during the regular season. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Time, Network Announced For UCLA Vs. Utah

We have a time and network for Utah football's big Pac-12 opening matchup against the UCLA Bruins in two weeks.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Offensive Success Starts Up Front As Utah State Prepares For Air Force