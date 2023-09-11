Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #31 Antoine Carr

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 31 is forward Antoine Carr.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Antoine Carr’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 31 – Antoine Carr

Acquired by the Jazz shortly before the start of the regular season in 1994, Carr brought significant NBA experience to a roster looking to push itself into contending status in the Western Conference.

Before joining the Jazz, Carr had already spent 10 seasons in the NBA including a near All-Star campaign with the Kings in 1991 when he averaged 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in Sacramento.

Carr, nicknamed “The Big Dawg” was an instant fan favorite thanks to his hard-nosed attitude and hustle off the Jazz’s bench.


Over four seasons Carr averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Jazz in 306 appearances including two trips to the NBA Finals.

After leaving the Jazz, Carr played one season in Houston before finishing his career with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 2000.

Selected by the Detroit Pistons with the eighth pick of the 1983 NBA Draft, Carr was considered one of the premiere role players in the league over 16 seasons during the 80s and 90s.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Aggies Confident As Utah State Looks Forward To Road Test Against Air Force

A confident Utah State team is preparing for their first Mountain West game on the road against Air Force.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arkansas Week

The latest depth chart for BYU as they head into SEC Country for a tilt with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Weber State

Utah football is back home the next two weeks starting with Weber State this weekend and we finally have some changes on the depth chart.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 5 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fifth week of the high school football season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Board To Vote On Rule Change For Load Management

The NBA Board of Governors plans to vote this week on how to address the growing problem of load management during the regular season. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Time, Network Announced For UCLA Vs. Utah

We have a time and network for Utah football's big Pac-12 opening matchup against the UCLA Bruins in two weeks.

15 hours ago

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #31 Antoine Carr