Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #31 Antoine Carr

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 31 is forward Antoine Carr.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Antoine Carr’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 31 – Antoine Carr

Acquired by the Jazz shortly before the start of the regular season in 1994, Carr brought significant NBA experience to a roster looking to push itself into contending status in the Western Conference.

Before joining the Jazz, Carr had already spent 10 seasons in the NBA including a near All-Star campaign with the Kings in 1991 when he averaged 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in Sacramento.

Carr, nicknamed “The Big Dawg” was an instant fan favorite thanks to his hard-nosed attitude and hustle off the Jazz’s bench.



Over four seasons Carr averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Jazz in 306 appearances including two trips to the NBA Finals.

After leaving the Jazz, Carr played one season in Houston before finishing his career with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 2000.

Selected by the Detroit Pistons with the eighth pick of the 1983 NBA Draft, Carr was considered one of the premiere role players in the league over 16 seasons during the 80s and 90s.

