Centerville Police mourn K-9 officer killed on I-15

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Centerville Police Department announced this morning that one of their beloved K-9 officers, Sophie, suddenly passed away after getting loose from her handler’s home on Sunday evening.

Officers searched for K-9 Sophie but were unsuccessful. The following morning at approximately 7 a.m., someone made a call who had spotted a bloodhound on Interstate 15 close to Parrish Lane.

Minutes after the call, officers were notified that the bloodhound had been hit. They were able to locate K-9 Sophie’s body in the express lane on Interstate 15. The car that hit her has not been identified and Police say they don’t believe it was at fault.

K-9 Sophie was a prized member of the CPD since November of 2019 and had become a dog frequently depended on in Davis County.

“She was an invaluable asset to the community and was instrumental in locating lost children, Alzheimer patients, and fleeing suspects,” police said in a press release statement.

The CPD are holding a private service this afternoon and a public viewing for K-9 Sophie today between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Centerville Police Station. Police say there will be another public graveside service at a date still to be determined.

“Our hearts go out to K9-Sophie’s handler, Officer Jason Shields, and his family,” CPD said. “Centerville Police K-9s live with their handlers 24/7.”