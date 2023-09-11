On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Centerville Police mourn K-9 officer killed on I-15

Sep 11, 2023, 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:40 pm

Centerville Police Department are mourning the loss of K-9 Officer, Sophie on the morning of Sept. ...

Centerville Police Department are mourning the loss of K-9 Officer, Sophie on the morning of Sept. 11th. (CPD)

(CPD)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Centerville Police Department announced this morning that one of their beloved K-9 officers, Sophie, suddenly passed away after getting loose from her handler’s home on Sunday evening.

Officers searched for K-9 Sophie but were unsuccessful. The following morning at approximately 7 a.m., someone made a call who had spotted a bloodhound on Interstate 15 close to Parrish Lane.

Minutes after the call, officers were notified that the bloodhound had been hit. They were able to locate K-9 Sophie’s body in the express lane on Interstate 15. The car that hit her has not been identified and Police say they don’t believe it was at fault.

K-9 Sophie was a prized member of the CPD since November of 2019 and had become a dog frequently depended on in Davis County.

“She was an invaluable asset to the community and was instrumental in locating lost children, Alzheimer patients, and fleeing suspects,” police said in a press release statement.

The CPD are holding a private service this afternoon and a public viewing for K-9 Sophie today between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Centerville Police Station. Police say there will be another public graveside service at a date still to be determined.

“Our hearts go out to K9-Sophie’s handler, Officer Jason Shields, and his family,” CPD said. “Centerville Police K-9s live with their handlers 24/7.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

As part of a long-term investigation, detectives with the SLCPD's Gang Unit seized eight handguns (...

Eliza Pace

Eight people arrested by SLC Gang Unit after investigation into multiple shootings

As part of a months-long investigation into recent shootings, eight people were arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit. 

14 hours ago

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday...

Mary Culbertson

‘Nobody is Alone’; Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention spreads hope

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness Walk which is an event to spread community, connection, and hope.

14 hours ago

The 'Tribute in Light' rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Septemb...

Mary Culbertson

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues order to lower flags in 9/11 remembrance

Gov. Cox issued an official order to state facilities to fly their American Flags and Utah Flags at half mast until sunset in remembrance of 9/11.

14 hours ago

Emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Man flees Kaysville car accident, leaving two injured

A driver fled the scene of an accident he caused, leaving two people at the scene with injuries. Authorities located him nearby hiding in the bushes.

14 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mary Culbertson

Draper traffic stop turns high speed chase

A driver going rate of speeds over 130 mph was pursued in a police chase starting in Draper on I-15 and ended in Rosepark, spanning about 20 miles total.

14 hours ago

The moment before the chair part hit the car on I-15....

Shelby Lofton

‘It came out of nowhere!:’ Dashcam footage shows office chair flying into car windshield

A Lehi family is grateful to be unharmed after a part of an office chair crashed into their car on I-15.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Centerville Police mourn K-9 officer killed on I-15