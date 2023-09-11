Time, Network Announced For UCLA Vs. Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – We have a time and network for Utah football’s big Pac-12 opening matchup against UCLA in two weeks.

The No. 12 Utah Utes and the No. 24 UCLA Bruins are set to kick off at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 23 at a time that will have Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham pleased.

If you are not at the game in person, you can catch it on TV on FOX at 1:30 p.m. MT.

More About UCLA Vs. Utah

The Bruins and Utes will be meeting on the gridiron for what likely will be the last time for a long time.

After this season UCLA will join the Big Ten Conference while Utah will be making their way to the Big 12.

UCLA has the edge on the Utes in the series which stands at 12-8 in favor of the Bruins.

Utah has recently had a lot of success against the Bruins going five-straight games without a loss to UCLA from 2016 to 2021. However, head coach Chip Kelly and crew got some revenge in last year’s matchup in Pasadena beating the Utes, 42-32.

Provided nothing shocking happens, both teams should still be ranked heading into the game two weeks from now with both having reasons to want to walk away victorious one last time.

Stripe The Stadium

The game against UCLA will be Utah’s “Stripe The Stadium” game where they are asking fans to either wear red or white depending on their section. Make sure you’re ahead of the curve by checking out this map of what color each section in the stadium is wearing.

