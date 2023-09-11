On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Trans athletes in Utah court; Judge requests further medical records

Sep 11, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Arguments from both sides of the Jenny Roe V. Utah High School Activities case were presented to a judge on Monday, challenging a new law in Utah that blocks transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams.

The hearing, which lasted a few hours, closed with Honorable Judge Keith Kelly deciding more medical-related documents are required before making further moves.

The plaintiff in this case is the American Civil Liberties Union, that is representing two transgender athletes trying to play on their school teams. They want to see that transgender girls are able to play high school sports. They claim that preventing girls from being able to play in those sports is unconstitutional.

The girls and their families are staying anonymous through the proceedings. One is a swimmer and the other is a volleyball player.

The ALCU claims these athletes had not had any kind of physical alteration to give them an unfair advantage in girls’ sports. They claim it endangers the emotional and mental health of these athletes to prevent them from participating.

The defendant ALCU is up against is the Utah High School Activities Association.

The UHSAA maintains its position that sex and gender correlate directly to the sport an athlete can play.

The plaintiff, ACLU and the athletes, must meet a deadline set by the judge to provide those documents.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Aron and Joe Tuia'ana (KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

Utah man’s mission began on an overpass

Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide. For Joe Tuia'ana that’s more than a statistic.

17 hours ago

FILE - A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake on July 6, 2011, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A ...

Eliza Pace

Man recovering in Utah hospital after grizzly bear attack in Montana

Officials in Montana have closed a portion of the Custer Gallatin National Forest after a hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear. 

17 hours ago

As part of a long-term investigation, detectives with the SLCPD's Gang Unit seized eight handguns (...

Eliza Pace

Eight people arrested by SLC Gang Unit after investigation into multiple shootings

As part of a months-long investigation into recent shootings, eight people were arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit. 

17 hours ago

Centerville Police Department are mourning the loss of K-9 Officer, Sophie on the morning of Sept. ...

Mary Culbertson

Centerville Police mourn K-9 officer killed on I-15

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Centerville Police Department announced this morning that one of their beloved K-9 officers, Sophie, suddenly passed away after getting loose from her handler’s home on Sunday evening. Officers searched for K-9 Sophie but were unsuccessful. The following morning at approximately 7 a.m., someone made a call who had spotted a bloodhound on […]

17 hours ago

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday...

Mary Culbertson

‘Nobody is Alone’; Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention spreads hope

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness Walk which is an event to spread community, connection, and hope.

17 hours ago

The 'Tribute in Light' rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Septemb...

Mary Culbertson

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues order to lower flags in 9/11 remembrance

Gov. Cox issued an official order to state facilities to fly their American Flags and Utah Flags at half mast until sunset in remembrance of 9/11.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Trans athletes in Utah court; Judge requests further medical records