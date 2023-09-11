On The Site:
Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Weber State

Sep 11, 2023, 1:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is back home the next two weeks starting with Weber State this weekend and we finally have some changes on the depth chart.

After earning a scholarship for his efforts against Florida, Bryson Barnes has been replaced as the backup quarterback against the Wildcats this week for Nate Johnson.

Johnson earned the role for his late-game heroics against Baylor over the weekend, leading the Utes on a game-tying and game-winning drive within minutes of each other in the fourth quarter. The other notable change to the depth chart is running back Jaylon Glover moves to the spot behind starter Ja’Quinden Jackson after Micah Bernard was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Kyle Whittingham On The Depth Chart Changes

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham had a few things to say about the week three depth chart changes for the Utes starting with Nate Johnson.

“It was based on the whole body of work we’ve seen,” Whittingham said of Johnson getting the backup spot. “Nate deserves the chance to be the starter if Cam is not available so that’s where we are at. That’s after a lot of evaluation and giving everybody the opportunity- we determined he deserves the opportunity to show what he can do. Nate was very poised on that last drive. He made some outstanding decisions.”

Johnson hasn’t thrown the ball much in his limited reps for the Utes while Rising has been out, but Whittingham says he is gaining the confidence of the staff to let it rip as the weeks have gone by.

“More and more,” Whittingham said. “He’s still a work in progress in that regard and there will still be some growing pains in that regard, but he really has improved by leaps and bounds over the course of last year.”

 

While not listed on the depth chart since it only goes to two-deep, Whittingham was asked about where running back Chris Curry is at with his recovery from a season-ending injury last year in light of Bernard no longer being available.

“Closer each week- he did get one snap in the game on Saturday,” Whittingham said. “I mentioned after the game that Micah Bernard is lost for the season which is pressing him into duty quicker than we anticipated. The quicker he comes along- the sooner he’s ready to contribute, the better. Maybe it will be this week. We’ll see how he practices.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

