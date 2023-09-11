BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arkansas Week
Sep 11, 2023, 1:26 PM
PROVO, Utah – The week three BYU football depth chart has a few changes as they gear up for the return visit to Arkansas.
Last week, BYU only had one change on the depth chart for the Southern Utah game. That was removing the “OR” between placekickers.
The changes this week are as small as last week’s change.
BYU removed the “ORs” listed along the offensive line for the depth chart heading into the Arkansas game. They also removed the “NICKEL” position and instead listed three cornerbacks. The starting three cornerbacks are Eddie Heckard, Jakob Robinson, and Kamden Garrett.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Arkansas Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Arkansas Razorbacks from the SEC.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
Aidan Robbins
Deion Smith
LJ Martin
Wide Receiver
Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Darius Lassiter
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Paul Maile
Connor Pay
Peter Falaniko
Right Guard
Connor Pay
Paul Maile
Tyler Little
Right Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Brayden Keim
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
John Nelson
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Michael Daley
-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Isaiah Glasker
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Ben Bywater
Harrison Taggart
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
-OR- Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Malik Moore
Tanner Wall
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
-OR- Preston Rex
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
Parker Kingston
