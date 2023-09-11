BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arkansas Week

PROVO, Utah – The week three BYU football depth chart has a few changes as they gear up for the return visit to Arkansas.

Last week, BYU only had one change on the depth chart for the Southern Utah game. That was removing the “OR” between placekickers.

The changes this week are as small as last week’s change.

BYU removed the “ORs” listed along the offensive line for the depth chart heading into the Arkansas game. They also removed the “NICKEL” position and instead listed three cornerbacks. The starting three cornerbacks are Eddie Heckard, Jakob Robinson, and Kamden Garrett.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Arkansas Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Arkansas Razorbacks from the SEC.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

Aidan Robbins

Deion Smith

LJ Martin

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Darius Lassiter

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Paul Maile

Connor Pay

Peter Falaniko

Right Guard

Connor Pay

Paul Maile

Tyler Little

Right Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Brayden Keim

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Michael Daley

-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Isaiah Glasker

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Ben Bywater

Harrison Taggart

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

-OR- Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Malik Moore

Tanner Wall

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

-OR- Preston Rex

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

