Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk from rim to rim in a single day, park officials say

Sep 11, 2023, 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AR - JULY 13: A mule train ascends the South Keibab Trail at the Grand ...

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AR - JULY 13: A mule train ascends the South Keibab Trail at the Grand Canyon South Rim on July 13, 2014 at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. The Grand Canyon is among the state's biggest tourist destinations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. —  A hiker from Virginia was found dead after he attempted to hike the South and North Rim in a single day, park officials say.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said Ranjith Varma, 55, of Manassas, Virginia, was found unresponsive by bystanders on the North Kaibab Trail approximately one mile south of Cottonwood Campground Saturday afternoon.


National Park Service’s search and rescue teams responded to the trail by helicopter as it was the quickest way to reach Varma, park officials say.

When search and rescue arrived, their attempts to resuscitate Varma were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Park officials have not released an official cause of death but reports that temperatures in the Grand Canyon can reach over 120°F. Officials warn visitors not to hike the inner canyon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to heat.

