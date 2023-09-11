Utah State Releases Week Three Depth Chart Versus Air Force Falcons

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State released its week three depth chart as they prepare to open their 2023 Mountain West schedule at Air Force.

USU has a short week to get ready for a road game against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙄𝙣 🔒@MountainWest play starts this week at Air Force Academy on Friday⏳#AggiesAllTheWay

A 78-point outburst, including a program-record 44 second quarter points, allowed the Aggies to coast against in the home opener against Idaho State, 78-28. With ten first half catches, senior Terrell Vaughn became the first Aggie since 2001 (Kevin Curtis) to record back-to-back double-digit reception games.

Despite Vaughn’s production, it was Utah State’s running back room that stole the show on Saturday night. USU finished with 380 rushing yards, the 19th-most in school history. Starter Robert Briggs finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Behind him, Davon Booth (83 yds, 2 TDs) and Rahsul Faison (96 yds, TD) added 179 yards and three scores behind a dominant offensive line.

The Falcons grinded out a 13-3 road win against Sam Houston. A tie game after three quarters, Air Force scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get the victory. The passing was an afterthought against the Bearkats, as Zac Larrier completed 1-of-3 pass attempts for 14 yards. On the ground, running back Owen Burk and Larrier combined for 151 yards on 37 carries. Owen scored the game’s only touchdown on five-yard plunge midway through the final quarter.

Defensively the Falcons finished with four sacks and six total tackles for a loss against Sam Houston.

Aggie Depth Report

DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane each returned against Idaho State

Both players were on limited snap counts. Anderson joked that they had to take both guys’ helmets and pads away to keep them off the field in the second half.

Anderson confirmed that sophomore linebacker Max Alford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Iowa

In the weekly press conference, Anderson said the kicker William Testa and running back Robert Briggs are a little sore. Their availability against Air Force will be determined later in the week.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer (UNAVAILABLE)

Broc Lane

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Josh Williams

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

Sam Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Jaiden Francois

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Javar Strong

Devin Dye

Free Safety

Ike Larsen

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

Utah State Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. The Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

