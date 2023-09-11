Utah State Releases Week Three Depth Chart Versus Air Force Falcons
Sep 11, 2023, 3:14 PM
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State released its week three depth chart as they prepare to open their 2023 Mountain West schedule at Air Force.
USU has a short week to get ready for a road game against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).
𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙄𝙣 🔒@MountainWest play starts this week at Air Force Academy on Friday⏳#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/H05plINHUK
— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 11, 2023
A 78-point outburst, including a program-record 44 second quarter points, allowed the Aggies to coast against in the home opener against Idaho State, 78-28. With ten first half catches, senior Terrell Vaughn became the first Aggie since 2001 (Kevin Curtis) to record back-to-back double-digit reception games.
Despite Vaughn’s production, it was Utah State’s running back room that stole the show on Saturday night. USU finished with 380 rushing yards, the 19th-most in school history. Starter Robert Briggs finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Behind him, Davon Booth (83 yds, 2 TDs) and Rahsul Faison (96 yds, TD) added 179 yards and three scores behind a dominant offensive line.
The Falcons grinded out a 13-3 road win against Sam Houston. A tie game after three quarters, Air Force scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get the victory. The passing was an afterthought against the Bearkats, as Zac Larrier completed 1-of-3 pass attempts for 14 yards. On the ground, running back Owen Burk and Larrier combined for 151 yards on 37 carries. Owen scored the game’s only touchdown on five-yard plunge midway through the final quarter.
Defensively the Falcons finished with four sacks and six total tackles for a loss against Sam Houston.
Aggie Depth Report
- DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane each returned against Idaho State
- Both players were on limited snap counts. Anderson joked that they had to take both guys’ helmets and pads away to keep them off the field in the second half.
- Anderson confirmed that sophomore linebacker Max Alford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Iowa
- In the weekly press conference, Anderson said the kicker William Testa and running back Robert Briggs are a little sore. Their availability against Air Force will be determined later in the week.
Bold denotes 2022 starter
Utah State Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Jaylen Royals
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer (UNAVAILABLE)
Broc Lane
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Josh Williams
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Jaiden Francois
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Javar Strong
Devin Dye
Free Safety
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Specialists
Punter
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Place Kicker
William Testa
Elliot Nimrod
Holder
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone
Utah State opens its Mountain West schedule against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 15. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU defeated Air Force 34-27 last year at Maverik Stadium. The Falcons hold a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.
Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
