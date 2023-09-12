On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Lehi Fire Department purchases used fire truck after being down one for about a year

Sep 11, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — The Lehi Fire Department is getting a new truck, a welcome addition, nearly a year in the making.

But it’s not like picking up a new car at the dealership. With so few trucks on the market, the department opted for a used one.

“It’s worse than the car market right now,” said Chief Jeremy Craft for the Lehi Fire Department. “Most major fire apparatus manufacturers, from the day you order, are seen for years to delivery.”

This comes after the department was involved in a crash that killed one woman in October 2022. The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed with KSL that the crash is still under investigation.

The accident that decommissioned the old fire truck.

The accident that decommissioned the old fire truck. (Utah Highway Patrol)

For about a year, the department has been using a backup truck that is typically used when their other trucks go out for maintenance. The problem is the motor of one out of their two backup trucks went out, and the truck is getting too old and too costly to fix, upwards of $20,000 to $30,000.

“So, we knew that we needed something to bridge that gap,” Craft said. “It’s actually really difficult to find a good used apparatus. So, when we found one, we had to act quickly because they sell so quickly.

Lehi City Council voted unanimously to allow the department to purchase a used one during an emergency meeting on August 31. The five-year used truck is coming from New York and will cost about $400,000.

It’s still unclear where the funds will come to pay for the used truck. A spokesperson said the city has the funds for capital projects or could borrow and make payments over the next five years.

Craft said it’s been looked at and driven to make sure it’s ready to go. He’s hopeful it will last them about 8 to 10 years.

“It really just depends on call volume and what it’s doing. Is it moving up in the hills of Traverse Mountain? Or is it in the flats down here in Old Town Lehi? All those things, determine its life,” he said.

But it’s all to serve the community the best they can.

“And this apparatus fits into that and will allow us to continue to serve at a super high capacity,” Craft said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Have an expired COVID-19 test? It might still be good to use, as cases rise in Utah

Doctor's offices and health departments are waiting on the approval of a new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is on the cusp of distribution while new cases begin to rise in Utah.

20 hours ago

People viewing an old newscast showcasing the twin towers and 9/11. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utahns get an immersive look back at 9/11

The Weber Fairgrounds hosted a special and reflective display of 9/11, taking Utahns back to those difficult moments.

20 hours ago

Security footage of the alleged theft running out of the Cache Valley Pharmacy. (Courtesy: Phil Cow...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Thousands of dollars worth of opioids stolen from Utah pharmacies

Two Cache Valley pharmacies reported thousands of dollars worth of prescription drugs were stolen from their shelves.

20 hours ago

Gas trucks on street...

Larry D. Curtis

Park City gas leak forces home evacuations, closes Highland Drive

Multiple homes have been evacuated because of a gas leak in the Park City area.

20 hours ago

Aron and Joe Tuia'ana (KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

Utah man’s mission began on an overpass

Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide. For Joe Tuia'ana that’s more than a statistic.

20 hours ago

FILE - A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake on July 6, 2011, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A ...

Eliza Pace

Man recovering in Utah hospital after grizzly bear attack in Montana

Officials in Montana have closed a portion of the Custer Gallatin National Forest after a hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear. 

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Lehi Fire Department purchases used fire truck after being down one for about a year