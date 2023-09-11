Utah Women’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – After winning the Pac-12 regular season crown for the first time, Lynne Roberts and the Utah women’s basketball program seek new heights in 2023-24.

Roberts and the Utes announced a challenging non-conference schedule on Monday, September 11.

“After last year’s success, this year was a challenging one in scheduling,” Roberts said. “That said, we are excited about what we were able to accomplish. Playing Baylor on the road will be a great early test for us to see where we are at. We are really looking forward to taking our team to Alaska for the Great Alaskan Shootout and a chance to bring Alissa Pili back home to play in front of her home crowd. A real test for us will be playing South Carolina at a neutral court in the Hall of Fame Showcase. We are looking forward to the challenges ahead and excited to welcome back our fans in the Huntsman!”

Utah opens its season with a pair of exhibition games at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in October. The Utes will face CSU Pueblo on October 18 before closing out exhibition play against Northwest Nazarene on October 30.

The regular season begins on November 6 when the Utes host Mississippi Valley State. Following that, Utah will take part in the Women’s NIT, hosting South Carolina State on November 9 before traveling to Waco, TX to face the Baylor Bears on November 14.

The Utes first true road game comes against Alaska Anchorage on November 18 to open the Great Alaskan Shootout before facing either UAB or Eastern Kentucky.

Utah will be home during the Thanksgiving break with three straight home games against Merrimack (Nov. 24), Carroll College (Nov. 28), and BYU (Dec. 2). The Utes then head out on the road to face Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 8) ahead of a date with 2022 National Champion South Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on December 10.

After testing themselves against the Gamecocks, the Utes travel south for an in-state matchup against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on December 16. Utah concludes its non-conference schedule with a home game against the Weber State Wildcats on December 21.

