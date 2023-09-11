Baltimore Ravens Coach: Marcus Williams’ Injury ‘May Not Be A Season-Ender’

SALT LAKE CITY – Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that former Utah Utes defensive back Marcus Williams suffered a pec injury in Week 1 but added that it might not cost him the rest of the 2023 season.

John Harbaugh provides update on Marcus Williams’ injury

Williams was injured during Baltimore’s season-opening victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10.

After the injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore “feared” that the former Ute tore his pectoral muscle in the opener.

A day later, Harbaugh addressed Williams’ status.

“Marcus has a pec injury. He’s talking and consulting with the doctors right now. He’ll be out for a while,” the Ravens head coach said. “It may not be a season-ender though. There’s different options that he has. So we’ll keep you updated on that and it’s soon because he’ll have to make a decision soon on a possible surgery there.”

“Marcus Williams has a pec injury. May not be a season ender though.” pic.twitter.com/Z6ndxONxBN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2023

Marcus Williams suffers injury in season opener

“Marcus Williams has full movement and the pain is limited, but it’s very swollen, source said. The MRI will tell the story,” Rapoport added to his report on Sunday.

In Week 1, the Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 25-9.

Midway through the contest, Williams was ruled out after he first exited the contest with what was initially called a shoulder injury.

Marcus Williams has been ruled out for the game. https://t.co/Iu3fTW2dRu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

Before leaving the contest, Williams had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

Baltimore’s next game is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Marcus Williams

The Corona, California native played at Utah from 2014-16. During his career with the Utes, the safety had 189 total tackles, 125 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 36 games.

Following his college career at the University of Utah, Williams was selected by the New Orleans Saints during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The safety is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Ravens.

Williams entered the 2023 season with career stats of 382 total tackles, 283 solo tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 19 interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 86 regular season games. In the postseason, Williams has recorded 40 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups in eight playoff games.

Last year, Williams spent time on Baltimore’s injured reserve list after he dislocated his wrist.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland