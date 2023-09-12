On The Site:
Park City gas leak forces home evacuations, closes Highland Drive

Sep 11, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

Gas trucks on street...

A gas line break has forced the evacuation of multiple homes and closed Highland Drive in Summit County on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PCFD)

(PCFD)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple homes have been evacuated because of a gas leak in the Park City area.

Pact City Fire Department is at the site of the leak, as are Dominion Energy crews. The leak is the result of a 4-inch gas line break on or near Highland Drive that runs alongside Interstate 80 and U.S. 189. It was not immediately clear where the break was.

According to Park City fire officials, Highland Drive is closed to through traffic until further notice.

