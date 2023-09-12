Park City gas leak forces home evacuations, closes Highland Drive

PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple homes have been evacuated because of a gas leak in the Park City area.

Pact City Fire Department is at the site of the leak, as are Dominion Energy crews. The leak is the result of a 4-inch gas line break on or near Highland Drive that runs alongside Interstate 80 and U.S. 189. It was not immediately clear where the break was.

According to Park City fire officials, Highland Drive is closed to through traffic until further notice.