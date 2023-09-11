Zach Wilson Enters Jets’ Opener After Aaron Rodgers Leaves Early With Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson entered the New York Jets‘ season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills after Aaron Rodgers exited with an injury on the team’s first possession of the game.

Zach Wilson replaces injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1

The Jets hosted the Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, September 11.

With 11:40 remaining in the first quarter, Rodgers was sacked for a 10-yard loss and was injured on the play. The veteran remained on the turf following the play.

Wilson entered the game in place of Rodgers, who was assisted to the sideline and went into the medical tent.

The Jets said that Rodgers had an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

Wilson’s first play was a seven-yard pass to Garrett Wilson on a 2nd & 20. Two plays later, the Jets were forced to punt.

Following New York’s possession, Rodgers was taken off the field via a cart.

The Bills vs. Jets game is broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his two seasons in the league, Wilson has passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

