Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Jets’ Overtime Win Over Bills

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers and threw a touchdown pass in the New York Jets‘ season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets hosted the Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, September 11.

With 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wilson connected with Wilson for three yards and six points.

The former Ohio State receiver made a spectacular catch on the throw by the former BYU standout.

The Wilson-Wilson connection helped tie the game at 13-13.

Wilson’s throw capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive that took 4:48.

After the score, Wilson was 14/21 passing for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also had two carries for five yards.

The Jets went on to win in overtime, 22-16.

Wilson finished the game 14/21 passing for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball four times for six yards. Wilson was sacked twice and posted a rating of 81.4.

New York’s next game is on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

