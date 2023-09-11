On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Jets’ Overtime Win Over Bills

Sep 11, 2023, 9:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers and threw a touchdown pass in the New York Jets‘ season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets hosted the Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, September 11.

With 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wilson connected with Wilson for three yards and six points.

The former Ohio State receiver made a spectacular catch on the throw by the former BYU standout.

The Wilson-Wilson connection helped tie the game at 13-13.

RELATED STORIES

Wilson’s throw capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive that took 4:48.

After the score, Wilson was 14/21 passing for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also had two carries for five yards.

The Jets went on to win in overtime, 22-16.

Wilson finished the game 14/21 passing for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball four times for six yards. Wilson was sacked twice and posted a rating of 81.4.

New York’s next game is on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

RELATED: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

RELATED: Jets QB Zach Wilson Lets It Rip During Preseason Opener Against Browns

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aaron Rodgers Hurts Ankle In First Series For Jets, Carted Off Sideline, Ruled Out Of Game

Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an ankle injury.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson Enters Jets’ Opener After Aaron Rodgers Leaves Early With Injury

Zach Wilson entered the New York Jets' season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills after Aaron Rodgers exited with an injury.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Sees BYU As Better Team Than Last Year

The head Hog for the Razorbacks shares his thoughts on Kalani Sitake's BYU squad.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Baltimore Ravens Coach: Marcus Williams’ Injury ‘May Not Be A Season-Ender’

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Marcus Williams suffered a pec injury in Week 1 but it might not end his season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

After winning the Pac-12 regular season crown last year, Lynne Roberts and the Utah women's basketball program seek new heights in 2023-24.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Very Bullish On Utah Defense Two Games In

There was belief the Utah defense could be special in 2023- two games in they have met expectations according to Kyle Whittingham.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Jets’ Overtime Win Over Bills