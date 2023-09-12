Motorcyclist killed in Draper crash

DRAPER, Utah — A motorcyclist has died after crashing in Draper early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Simmons with the Draper Police Department said police began pursuing the driver through the Lehi and Bluffdale areas after midnight but ultimately terminated the pursuit.

Around 1:20 a.m., a Draper officer found the motorcyclist dead near 14000 S. Minuteman Drive. No other vehicles were involved and police believe the motorcyclist attempted to turn or navigate a curve before crashing.

Simmons said it is likely that high speeds were involved in the crash, which is still under investigation. Police have not identified the motorcyclist.