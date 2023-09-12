On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

QB Aaron Rodgers Tears Left Achilles Tendon In First Drive With New York Jets

Sep 12, 2023, 9:48 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, according to a person familiar with the diagnosis, and the quarterback likely will miss the rest of the New York Jets’ season.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce it. Coach Robert Saleh was scheduled to speak to reporters on a video call later Tuesday.

NFL Network first reported Rodgers tore the Achilles tendon, confirming the Jets’ fears.

“Concerned with his Achilles,” Saleh said after the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday night. “MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen, so prayers tonight. But it’s not good.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

On his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Leonard Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and spun him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers stood up after a few moments, looked over to the Jets’ sideline and then sat on the turf — seemingly knowing he was seriously hurt.

He needed help from trainers to get to New York’s sideline, where he was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined. Rodgers then got on a cart to go to the locker room, hopped off near the tunnel and limped inside.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers just 3:45 into the game and finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson and an interception in the victory.

The third-year quarterback will now start for the Jets on Sunday at Dallas – and the foreseeable future.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Opinion: Did The Utes Play The Right Backup Quarterback?

The Utes have had an interesting history with quarterbacks- particularly since joining the Pac-12 and 2023 has been no different.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Jets’ Overtime Win Over Bills

Zach Wilson replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers and threw a touchdown pass in the New York Jets' season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aaron Rodgers Hurts Ankle In First Series For Jets, Carted Off Sideline, Ruled Out Of Game

Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an ankle injury.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson Enters Jets’ Opener After Aaron Rodgers Leaves Early With Injury

Zach Wilson entered the New York Jets' season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills after Aaron Rodgers exited with an injury.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Sees BYU As Better Team Than Last Year

The head Hog for the Razorbacks shares his thoughts on Kalani Sitake's BYU squad.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Baltimore Ravens Coach: Marcus Williams’ Injury ‘May Not Be A Season-Ender’

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Marcus Williams suffered a pec injury in Week 1 but it might not end his season.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

QB Aaron Rodgers Tears Left Achilles Tendon In First Drive With New York Jets