Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #30 Tyrone Corbin

Sep 12, 2023, 11:37 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 30 is forward Tyrone Corbin.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Tyrone Corbin’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 30 – Tyrone Corbin

Acquired in 1991 in a trade that sent Thurl Bailey to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz brought Corbin in to add extra depth on the wing.

Corbin had been one of the Timberwolves’ leading scorers after being selected by the team from the Phoenix Suns during the expansion draft in 1989.

After being removed from the lineup in Minnesota, Corbin had expressed his frustrations with the team before being sent to Utah.


Corbin never found the same scoring success with the Jazz that he had in Minnesota but contributed a healthy 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 233 appearances with the team.

The DePaul product retired after 16 years in the NBA and joined coach Jerry Sloan’s staff with the Jazz, eventually taking over as head coach when Sloan abruptly resigned in 2011.

Corbin spent four seasons as the head coach of the Jazz qualifying for the postseason once in 2012, but amassed a record of just 112-146 in 258 games.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

 

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #30 Tyrone Corbin