On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Nate Johnson Takes Over As Backup Quarterback For Utah Football

Sep 12, 2023, 11:43 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It should come as no surprise redshirt freshman Nate Johnson has been elevated to QB2 for Utah football after pulling some late-game heroics to secure the win for the Utes against Baylor.

The Utes have been stuck in a bit of a limbo in regard to the backup position behind starter Cam Rising while he finishes up recovering from a torn ACL. However, it appears Johnson’s recent performance against the Bears has given Utah the clarity they need.

Moving forward, Johnson will be the backup and presumably the starter (at least for this week) till Rising is back and ready to take the reins.

Kyle Whittingham Gives His Thoughts On Nate Johnson’s Progression To QB2

Utah needed something- anything to happen on offense this past weekend in Waco against Baylor. Unfortunately, after a pretty good performance against Florida the week before with then-backup quarterback Bryson Barnes, things just weren’t clicking the same and so Utah made a change.

“With about 11 minutes left in the game we made the decision to put Nate Johnson in and gave him the opportunity to show what he can do,” Whittingham said. “He took the entire drive and did a good job- I think it was a 15, 16, 17 play drive. Somewhere in there and consumed about nine minutes and got us on the board- in the endzone finally. We hadn’t gotten into the endzone until that point.”

The decision to roll with Johnson as the backup for week three, according to Whittingham came from observing both player’s full body of work over the past two weeks and through camps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos (@cavila_801)

“It was based on the whole body of work we’ve seen,” Whittingham said. “Nate deserves the chance to be the starter if Cam is not available so that’s where we are at. That’s after a lot of evaluation and giving everybody the opportunity- we determined he deserves the opportunity to show what he can do. Nate was very poised on that last drive. He made some outstanding decisions.”

This decision comes even with the fact that, at least as fans and media, not much is known about Johnson’s ability to pass the ball consistently. Word throughout fall camp was that Johnson was still a bit of a liability in that arena which gave the initial nod to Barnes, but that he’s also made-up considerable ground.

“He’s still a work in progress in that regard and there will still be some growing pains in that regard, but he really has improved by leaps and bounds over the course of last year,” Whittingham said.

Nate Johnson Recalls The Moment He Got The Nod

After practice Monday, Johnson was asked by the media about what happened in the moments leading up to him taking the final two drives over for the Utes. Johnson revealed it was Rising and Barnes who told him to go lead the team and get it done.

“Just going over the game plan, you guys saw things weren’t going well,” Johnson said. “In the fourth quarter with a significant amount of time on the clock coach made the quarterback change. Cam and Bryson told me to go out there, be a leader and take the guys home. Lead the team, be poised, be calm and to go out there and get the win.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Moving forward, a lot more is going to be expected of Johnson, but he believes he has the intangibles to lead the team when and if his number gets called again.

“Leadership, grit- just leading those guys to victory,” Johson said. “Especially being a quarterback. Everybody is looking up to you. Everyone sees you as the leader. Cam Rising has been here quite a while, and everyone looks up to him as ‘Captain Cam’- just being that quarterback who we all take pride in leadership.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: ‘Conference Of Champions’ Continues Impressive Roll

The Pac-12 continued to roll in week two of the 2023 college football season while now having eight total teams in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: West Panthers

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted West after the Panthers defeated Alta in Week 5 of the high school football season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas, Kansas State Pulling Away As Leaders

The latest power rankings for the Big 12 Conference entering week three.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Revenge Can Only Get You So Far’: BYU Preps For Rematch Against Arkansas

BYU football gears up for a rematch against Arkansas down in SEC Country.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #30 Tyrone Corbin

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 30 is forward Tyrone Corbin.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB Aaron Rodgers Tears Left Achilles Tendon In First Drive With New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the quarterback likely will miss the rest of the New York Jets' season.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Nate Johnson Takes Over As Backup Quarterback For Utah Football