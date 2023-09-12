World’s oldest black-footed cat dies at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced recently that its record-breaking 18½-year-old black-footed cat has died.

Sanura the black-footed cat has been declining in health from multiple age-related symptoms, the zoo said on social media Wednesday. Sanura died on Sept. 1.

“Sanura was a loved animal in the Small Animal Building and will be greatly missed. She was known for her sassy personality and perfect ‘grumpy cat’ side eye glare. Some of her favorite things were taking dirt baths, watching the tortoises out of her window, and making dens in piles of hay,” the zoo said.



Sanura holds the record for the oldest black-footed cat in accredited zoos that are part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. She also holds the record for being the oldest black-footed cat to give birth at age 14; she had four kittens.

Black-footed cats are a small species of wildcats who live in desert grasslands in South Africa.

“While this is a difficult loss for Utah’s Hogle Zoo, it has been a privilege to have Sanura in our care as an ambassador to her species. We welcome you to share your thanks and condolences to our Small Animal Building animal care and vet teams for their dedication to Sanura,” the zoo said.