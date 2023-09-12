Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas, Kansas State Pulling Away As Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week three of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Texas has separated itself as the clear-cut number one team. We tried to tell you heading into the season that the Longhorns were for real. But right behind Texas is Kansas State, who has a big game coming up this week against old Big 8 rival Missouri in Columbia.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Three

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week three slate.

1. Texas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 34, Alabama 24

This week: vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

2. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Kansas State 42, Troy 13

This week: at Missouri, 10 a.m., SEC Network

3. Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Oklahoma 28, SMU 11

This week: at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

4. UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

UCF 18, Boise State 16

This week: vs. Villanova, 4:30 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

5. TCU (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)

TCU 41, Nicholls 6

This week: at Houston, 6 p.m., FOX

6. Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

This week: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

7. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7

Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15

This week: vs. South Alabama, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

8. Texas Tech (0-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30

This week: vs. Tarleton State, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

9. Cincinnati (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 2)

Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21

This week: vs. Miami (OH), 5 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

10. BYU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

This week: at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

11. West Virginia (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 2)

West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17

This week: vs. Pitt, 5:30 p.m., ABC

12. Houston (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 3)

Rice 43, Houston 41 (2OT)

This week: vs. TCU, 6 p.m., FOX

13. Baylor (0-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Utah 20, Baylor 13

This week: vs. LIU, 10 a.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

14. Iowa State (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 2)

Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

This week: at Ohio, 10 a.m., ESPNU

