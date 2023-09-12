Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas, Kansas State Pulling Away As Leaders

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week three of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Every week KSL Sports Zone host Alex Kirry and I drop our Big 12 power rankings on our radio show, “First & 12.” It airs Sundays at 10 a.m. until Noon, then re-airs from 3-5 p.m. on KSL NewsRadio and the KSL Sports Zone.

You can also listen to the show on the KSL Sports app and wherever you get your podcasts.

Texas has separated itself as the clear-cut number one team. We tried to tell you heading into the season that the Longhorns were for real. But right behind Texas is Kansas State, who has a big game coming up this week against old Big 8 rival Missouri in Columbia.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Three

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week three slate.

1. Texas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 34, Alabama 24

This week: vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

2. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Kansas State 42, Troy 13

This week: at Missouri, 10 a.m., SEC Network

3. Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Oklahoma 28, SMU 11

This week: at Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

4. UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

UCF 18, Boise State 16

This week: vs. Villanova, 4:30 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

5. TCU (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)

TCU 41, Nicholls 6

This week: at Houston, 6 p.m., FOX

6. Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

This week: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

7. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7

Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15

This week: vs. South Alabama, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

8. Texas Tech (0-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30

This week: vs. Tarleton State, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

9. Cincinnati (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 2)

Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21

This week: vs. Miami (OH), 5 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

10. BYU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

This week: at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

11. West Virginia (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 2)

West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17

This week: vs. Pitt, 5:30 p.m., ABC

12. Houston (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 3)

Rice 43, Houston 41 (2OT)

This week: vs. TCU, 6 p.m., FOX

13. Baylor (0-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Utah 20, Baylor 13

This week: vs. LIU, 10 a.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

14. Iowa State (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 2)

Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

This week: at Ohio, 10 a.m., ESPNU

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

