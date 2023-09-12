Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident involving semi truck, police say

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A woman was killed after an accident involving a semi truck Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department reported the accident at 12:05 p.m., saying both directions on Harbor Park Way and Redwood Road are closed.



Police on the scene of the crash told KSL that the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Redwood Road.

Police say the truck driver is cooperating with their investigation.

Police did not give details on how the accident happened, the age of the killed bicyclist, and how long the road will remain closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is provided.