KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: West Panthers

Sep 12, 2023, 2:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team highlighted the West Panthers as their Moment of the Week after their big win at home.

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted West after the Panthers defeated Alta in Week 5 of the high school football season.

KSL Sports Rewind caught up with players and coaches after their big win. Catch all the interviews in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at American Fork High School, where the Cavemen will host the Lehi Pioneers. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 15. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports

