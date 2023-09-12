Jazz Notes: Which Jazzmen Are Ranked As Top 100 Players In NBA?

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA is as talented as it has ever been. This means that great players might fall short of where some expect them to be. Which Jazz players are ranked in the top 100 in the league?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt discussed the Jazz’s rankings in the CBS Sports Top 100 NBA players list.

What Jazz players do you think are top 100 in the @NBA? 👀@BensHoops and @ChandlerHoltKSL talk about the conclusion of the #FIBAWC, @CBSSports’ top 100 list, and more on the Jazz Notes podcast! pic.twitter.com/dVlWq2Ktno — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 12, 2023



To no one’s surprise, Lauri Markkanen was the highest-ranked Utah Jazz player. CBS Sports believes that Markkanen is the 41st-best player in the association.

“I think Lauri Markkanen is a top-30 player,” Anderson said. “I put him in the conversation with Jalen Brunson, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown.”

Coming up next, sophomore big man Walker Kessler was ranked as the 90th-best player in the NBA and the 16th-best center.

and right back to work 🎵 pic.twitter.com/06PgBOuNxk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 11, 2023

Rookie centers Chet Holmgren (68) and Victor Wembanyama (58) were both ranked higher than Kessler without stepping foot on an NBA floor yet.

No other Jazz players made an appearance on the list.

Jordan Clarkson and John Collins are two guys who may have an argument to be there but ultimately fell short.

some friendly faces back in the building 😁🫶#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hVr3KiihDo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 11, 2023

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like which Jazz players made the NBA Top 100? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.