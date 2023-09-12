Kings Waive Former Utah State Star Neemias Queta

SALT LAKE CITY – The Sacramento Kings are waiving former Utah State Aggies star big man Neemias Queta.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on social media.

“ESPN Sources: After signing JaVale McGee to a free agent deal, the Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta to give them a chance to play elsewhere,” Wojnarowski posted. “Both signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with Kings this summer.”

https://x.com/wojespn/status/1701716363704701236

Kings Drafted Queta In 2021

Queta has been a member of the Sacramento Kings since 2021 when they selected him with the 39th pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The Portuguese native was a standout at Utah State averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks at Utah State as a junior.

He originally tested the waters after his breakout freshman season with the Aggies but returned to Logan after struggling at the 2019 Draft Combine.

https://x.com/SacramentoKings/status/1677549651602587648

Queta was also named to the All-Mountain West, All-Mountain West Tournament, and All-Mountain West Defensive team in each of his three seasons with the Aggies.

The shot-blocking stalwart also earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors, and was twice named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite his terrific college career, Queta rarely saw the floor for the Kings.

The Utah State alum appeared in just 20 regular season games with the Kings over the last two years averaging 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game.

Queta last appeared on the Kings Summer League roster where he appeared in four games averaging 8.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks. The center saw his summer league end early with a foot injury.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops