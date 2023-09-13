On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

173 animals have been illegally killed over the past 6 weeks, Utah wildlife officials say

Sep 13, 2023, 7:57 AM

An undated photo of a Utah Division of Wildlife Resources law enforcement vehicle parked in Utah. D...

An undated photo of a Utah Division of Wildlife Resources law enforcement vehicle parked in Utah. Division officials said Tuesday they've found 173 illegally killed animals since Aug. 1. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — More than a dozen big game animals and over 100 fish have been found illegally killed since the start of August, Utah conservation officials say.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers found the illegally killed animals as they met with about 10,000 hunters and anglers and inspected the hunting and fishing licenses of more than 4,000 people between Aug. 1 and Monday, division officials said Tuesday.

About 500 citations were also issued over the past six weeks, while officers are also investigating other violations that may be turned over to the state’s court system, agency officials added. They note that the fall hunting season is when wildlife violations increase.

“Hunters need to take responsibility for knowing the law, having a current hunting or combination license and also knowing what species and areas their permits allow them to hunt before they go out into the field,” Utah Division of Utah Wildlife Capt. Chad Bettridge said in a statement.

The consequences of poaching range in severity based on several factors, including the species and size of the animal. Those who violate the law can face fines, large restitution fees and can have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked.

Close to 1,300 animals were illegally killed last year, which was an 11% increase from the previous year, according to the division.

This year’s extra patrols began as multiple hunts started, though Utah’s general-season rifle deer hunt, as well as several other major fall hunts, won’t begin until October. Utah conservation officers received 123 tips through various reporting tools over the past six weeks that helped in the investigations, division officials said.

As the primary hunting season nears, Bettridge said there are a few things people can do to combat illegal hunting:

  • If you see someone potentially breaking a wildlife law, get their license plate number. This, Bettridge said, is the “most critical piece of information” that someone can provide in cracking a case.
  • Observe from a distance and take note of as many details as possible, but don’t confront a potential wildlife law violator. A confrontation can be “uncomfortable” and may put people in “harm’s way,” he adds.
  • Report any potential crime to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, either by calling the state’s tip hotline at 1-800-662-3337, texting officers at 847411, submitting an online report or using the division’s law enforcement app. People can also call the nearest local police dispatch number if they prefer.

“We need your help. Please keep your eyes and ears open and report suspicious activity to us,” he said. “Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws, which help with wildlife conservation and maintaining healthy populations, and also keep our recreating public safe.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The True Health logo on its former offices. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Owners of Utah neuropathy clinic surrender Utah nursing licenses

Utah neuropathy clinic True Health was effectively shuttered for allegations of fraud. Now, the owners are no longer allowed to practice in the state. Matt Gephardt explains what’s next for patients.

8 hours ago

A person who smashed a window and grabbed a guitar was caught on camera. (Surveillance footage)...

Debbie Worthen

Shop hopes to get back prized guitar after smash-and-grab theft caught on camera

A smash and grab crime in Ogden over the weekend has a long-time tattoo shop asking for help. Legacy Tattoo sits on historic 25th Street in Ogden.

8 hours ago

Teen with dark brown eyes...

Ashley Moser

Family of 18-year-old shot and killed pleads for suspect to come forward

The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed over the weekend is pleading with his killer to come forward.

8 hours ago

window with bullet holes...

Larry D. Curtis

Farmington fatal police shooting of man in parked car legally justified

Police officers who shot and killed a man in man in Farmington, after a traffic stop, were legally justified to use deadly force according to the Davis County Attorney, Troy Rawlings.

1 day ago

a meeting of men and women at a table...

Daniella Rivera, Keira Fairmont and Annie Knox

‘This process is not working’: Utahns frustrated with state review of crime victim complaints

After exhausting all avenues for justice, Utah women say they faced more confusion and bureaucracy from the one place they thought would help them: Utah's Council on Victims of Crime.

1 day ago

21-year-old Isabelle Parr, who was fatally stuck by a car while jogging in Provo on Dec. 1, 2022. (...

Shara Park

Utah family continues to search for answers of fatal hit-and-run of Provo student

A Utah family is still searching for answers nearly ten months after a hit and run claimed the life of a young Utah Valley University student.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

173 animals have been illegally killed over the past 6 weeks, Utah wildlife officials say