On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 13, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is well underway for the BYU football team and the Cougars are on to Week 3 with their first road contest of the year.

How to watch BYU Cougars vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football game

The Razorbacks will host the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the BYU vs. Arkansas football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Arkansas will be broadcast on ESPN2. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN2

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

RELATED STORIES

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arkansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Arkansas vs. BYU

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars a 20.8 percent chance at picking up a win over the Razorbacks in SEC country.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kings Waive Former Utah State Star Neemias Queta

The Sacramento Kings are waiving former Utah State Aggies star big man Neemias Queta according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Which Jazzmen Are Ranked As Top 100 Players In NBA?

The NBA is as talented as it has ever been. Considering this, which Jazz players are ranked as top 100 in the league?

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: ‘Conference Of Champions’ Continues Impressive Roll

The Pac-12 continued to roll in week two of the 2023 college football season while now having eight total teams in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: West Panthers

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted West after the Panthers defeated Alta in Week 5 of the high school football season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas, Kansas State Pulling Away As Leaders

The latest power rankings for the Big 12 Conference entering week three.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Arkansas Razorbacks