How To Watch BYU Football Versus Arkansas Razorbacks

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is well underway for the BYU football team and the Cougars are on to Week 3 with their first road contest of the year.

How to watch BYU Cougars vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football game

The Razorbacks will host the Cougars at Razorback Stadium (Capacity: 76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the BYU vs. Arkansas football game:

The Cougs head to Fayetteville this week ✈️ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 12, 2023

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Arkansas will be broadcast on ESPN2. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN2

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arkansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Arkansas vs. BYU

The Cougars and Razorbacks have only played once before. BYU hosted Arkansas in 2022. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars, 52-35.

Game week, but make it night mode 🌙 pic.twitter.com/JKCkVSP1Hy — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 11, 2023

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars a 20.8 percent chance at picking up a win over the Razorbacks in SEC country.

