KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 6 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 6 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 6

Dropped out of Top 25: Green Canyon, Granger

25. San Juan Broncos, 5-0 (#25)

Previous Result: Win at Judge Memorial, 67-7.

Next Up: vs. Emery on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

24. Provo Bulldogs, 3-2, 1-0 Region 8 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Loss at Clovis East (CA), 41-24.

Next Up: vs. Timpanogos on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

23. East Leopards, 2-2, 1-0 Region 6 (#23)

Previous Result: Bye Week

Next Up: vs. Olympus on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

22. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 4-1, 0-1 Region 11 (#19)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 20 Sky View, 23-22.

Next Up: vs. Green Canyon on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

21. Orem Tigers, 2-3, 1-0 Region 7 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 44-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 5 Timpview on Thursday, September 14 at 7:00 PM.

20. Bingham Miners, 1-4 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 3 American Fork, 28-0.

Next Up: @ Copper Hills on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

19. Sky View Bobcats, 5-0, 1-0 Region 11 (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 19 Ridgeline, 23-22.

Next Up: vs. Bear River on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

18. Davis Darts, 4-1 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Taylorsville, 63-0.

Next Up: vs. Weber on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

17. Alta Hawks, 3-2, 0-2 Region 6 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 10 West, 53-27.

Next Up: vs. Highland on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

16. Springville Red Devils, 3-2, 0-1 Region 7 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 5 Timpview, 17-0.

Next Up: @ Cedar Valley on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

15. Herriman Mustangs, 3-2 (#15)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 4 Lehi, 48-28.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

14. Box Elder Bees, 5-0, 2-0 Region 5 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at Roy, 42-34.

Next Up: @ Clearfield on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

13. Park City Miners, 5-0, 2-0 Region 10 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. Murray, 65-7.

Next Up: vs. Stansbury on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

12. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 4-1, 2-0 Region 9 (#13)

Previous Result: Win vs. Desert Hills, 49-7.

Next Up: @ Snow Canyon on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

11. Lone Peak Knights, 2-3 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at Highland (AZ), 35-24.

Next Up: @ No. 7 Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

10. Syracuse Titans, 4-1 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon, 42-14.

Next Up: @ Farmington on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

9. Brighton Bengals, 4-1, 2-0 Region 6 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Olympus, 24-20.

Next Up: vs. Skyline on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

8. West Panthers, 2-2, 2-0 Region 6 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 14 Alta, 53-27.

Next Up: vs. St. Frances (MD) on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

7. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 5-0 (#8)

Previous Result: Win at West Jordan, 34-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 11 Lone Peak on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

6. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 4-0 (#7)

Previous Result: Bye Week

Next Up: @ No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

5. Timpview Thunderbirds, 3-2, 1-0 Region 7 (#5)

Previous Result: Win at No. 16 Springville, 17-0.

Next Up: @ No. 21 Orem on Thursday, September 14.

4. Lehi Pioneers, 5-0 (#4)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 15 Herriman, 48-28.

Next Up: @ No. 3 American Fork on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

3. American Fork Cavemen, 5-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 12 Bingham, 28-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Lehi on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 5-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win at Riverton, 58-10.

Next Up: @ Westlake on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 4-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at No. 6 Syracuse, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 6 Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at American Fork High School, where the Cavemen will host the Lehi Pioneers. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 15. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

Follow @kslsports