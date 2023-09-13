On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family remembers grandpa killed in 1980 cold case: ‘We’re pleading for help’

Sep 13, 2023, 11:51 AM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for tips to help solve a decades-old homicide investigation.

This investigation goes back to May 11, 1980, when 76-year-old Celedon Archuleta was found dead inside his home at 856 S. 900 West.

The family has been living with questions and unknowns about what happened to their grandfather and great-grandfather for the last 43 years.

They are asking for the public’s help to find closure.

SLC police ask for tips in 1980 cold case

Turning back the clock to May 11, 1980, which happened to be Mother’s Day: Angie Bryan had just turned 13 years old.

Just about every weekend, she would go to her grandfather’s house to visit.

“He would sit on his porch behind us and wave to passersby. He was hard-working,” Bryan said.

Before May 11 marked her last visit as an investigation began that afternoon for her grandfather, Celedon Archuleta.

According to Salt Lake City police, during the investigation, detectives learned someone entered his home, killed him and ransacked the house.

“Our grandfather didn’t deserve to die the way that he did,” Bryan said.

Salt Lake City police said detectives have exhausted all available leads with no suspect identified.

Multiple people have been interviewed by the police department’s homicide squad with no luck.

Newer forensic technology to test evidence collected in 1980 has also proven unsuccessful toward new leads.

It is a hard street to walk for family, including Brenda Robbs, also a grandchild of Archuleta.

“When we look back on that house and that grocery store there and this whole neighborhood, we have so many memories. There were so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that would come visit him all the time. This was a busy place for family,” Archuleta said.

Detectives believe there are people who have information about Archuleta’s death. Family does, too.

“Somebody has got to have heard something; a whisper, a hint. Somebody heard something,” Robbs said.

We want to be his voice. He no longer has a voice, and we want to be his voice. We will continue to be his voice, so we’re pleading for help from the community to put this case behind us and give us our family some peace,” Bryan said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 80-34923.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ruby Franke on Studio 5 (KSL TV FILE)...

Eliza Pace

YouTube deletes two channels linked to Ruby Franke

YouTube announced that they deleted two channels on their platform linked to influencer Ruby Franke, who was recently charged with child abuse.

14 hours ago

emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Small plane crashes south of Monticello airport

A small aircraft crashed Wednesday morning about one mile south of the Monticello airport.

14 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney announces his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023....

Larry D. Curtis

Romney announces he will not run for reelection, calls for ‘new generation’ of leaders

Sen. Mitt Romney said in a video today that he will not seek reelection.

14 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises a few Utah drivers with free gas cards

It's Wednesday and Casey Scott surprised a few drivers with free gas cards.

14 hours ago

Aerial View of Garden City, Utah on the shore of Bear Lake...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah considers Bear Lake legislation similar to what Idaho passed earlier this year

Utah lawmakers are working on a bill that would set up principles for future development in an effort to protect Bear Lake.

14 hours ago

A new report by the National Association of Realtors found that more unmarried couples are buying h...

Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Unmarried couples are buying more homes together than ever, report says

A new report by the National Association of Realtors found that more unmarried couples are buying homes together.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Family remembers grandpa killed in 1980 cold case: ‘We’re pleading for help’