On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Football V. Weber State Wildcats

Sep 13, 2023, 11:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team returns home for a game against in-state opponent Weber State on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Weber State Wildcats football game

The Utes host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 16.

RELATED: Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Weber State

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Utah vs. Weber State football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Weber State will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

RELATED: Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Board Approves Player Participation Policy To Address Rest

The NBA Board of Governors approved a new policy Wednesday designed to improve player participation throughout upcoming regular seasons.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson Discusses ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality As Utah Football’s Backup QB

Utah football's backup quarterback Nate Johnson was fourth on the depth chart at one point but has positioned himself as a key player.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quin Snyder Sells Utah Home After Price Drop

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder sold his Millcreek home at a reduced price after more than a year on the market.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans Olsen’s Film Study: Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears

KSL Sports Zone analyst and former professional football player Hans Olsen broke down a handful of plays from Utah's game in Waco, Texas.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #29 Matt Harpring

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 29 is forward Matt Harpring.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6

Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

How To Watch Utah Football V. Weber State Wildcats