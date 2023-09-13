How To Watch Utah Football V. Weber State Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team returns home for a game against in-state opponent Weber State on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Weber State Wildcats football game

The Utes host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 16.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Utah vs. Weber State football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Weber State will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

