Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #29 Matt Harpring

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 29 is forward Matt Harpring.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Matt Harpring’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 29 – Matt Harpring

Harpring was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 15th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft.

He only stuck in Orlando for two seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harpring played just 56 games as a Cav before he was traded again to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harpring arrived in Utah for the end of the John Stockton and Karl Malone era. He signed a deal to join the Jazz in August 2002.

In his first season with Utah, Harpring made a huge jump. He improved his scoring total from 11.8 to 17.6 while also posting career highs in rebounds and assists per game.

Harpring finished second in voting for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2003, only behind Golden State’s Gilbert Arenas.

Harpring would finish his career as a Jazzman after spending seven years in Salt Lake City.

In a Jazz jersey, Harpring averaged 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.

