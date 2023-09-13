Hans Olsen’s Film Study: Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears
Sep 13, 2023, 11:54 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone analyst and former professional football player Hans Olsen broke down a handful of plays from Utah Football’s game against Baylor.
The Utah Utes football team pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback in week two against the Bears.
Even more impressively, the Utes won 20-13 without QB Cam Rising and numerous other starters.
Utah RB Ja’Quinden Jackson can pass set.
Only a 3 man rush, but he sets hard.
Baylor zoned Utah’s QB out of this throw.
Barnes refuses to throw anything risky. He feels the pressure of 1 INT.
Can’t/couldn’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/ntI7swrvVI
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023
Utah LG Keaton Bills is Utah’s dominant lineman right now.
Good to see DE turned TE Miki Suguturaga get a catch.
Utah’s Oline holds up well with a true freshman at LOT and former OT at C. pic.twitter.com/x9O2xKqMKR
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023
Let me show you a 3 man stunt ran to PERFECTION by Baylor.
It leads to pressure and an INT.
Sound on.
I show the stunt and how to block against it.
Bear with me….
Only the true football junkies will want to press play on this pic.twitter.com/brldNtSMKs
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023
What difference can Cam Rising make when he comes back?
I show you step by step.
Barnes is a tough kid, but Cam gets you 15-20yds here IMO. pic.twitter.com/2kcwWeBh2B
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023
Are Pile Drives legal?
Asking for a friend…. pic.twitter.com/nRppq0EHx7
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023
Utah needs to get their defensive tackles back and healthy ASAP.
It’s a great unit that’s devastated by injuries.
11 more days to straighten them out.
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Want more coverage like Hans Olsen breaks down Utah game? Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.