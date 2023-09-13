Hans Olsen’s Film Study: Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone analyst and former professional football player Hans Olsen broke down a handful of plays from Utah Football’s game against Baylor.

The Utah Utes football team pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback in week two against the Bears.

Even more impressively, the Utes won 20-13 without QB Cam Rising and numerous other starters.

Utah RB Ja’Quinden Jackson can pass set.

Only a 3 man rush, but he sets hard.

Baylor zoned Utah’s QB out of this throw.

Barnes refuses to throw anything risky. He feels the pressure of 1 INT.

Can’t/couldn’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/ntI7swrvVI — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023

Utah LG Keaton Bills is Utah’s dominant lineman right now.

Good to see DE turned TE Miki Suguturaga get a catch.

Utah’s Oline holds up well with a true freshman at LOT and former OT at C. pic.twitter.com/x9O2xKqMKR — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023

Let me show you a 3 man stunt ran to PERFECTION by Baylor.

It leads to pressure and an INT.

Sound on.

I show the stunt and how to block against it.

Bear with me….

Only the true football junkies will want to press play on this pic.twitter.com/brldNtSMKs — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023

What difference can Cam Rising make when he comes back?

I show you step by step.

Barnes is a tough kid, but Cam gets you 15-20yds here IMO. pic.twitter.com/2kcwWeBh2B — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023

Are Pile Drives legal?

Asking for a friend…. pic.twitter.com/nRppq0EHx7 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023

Utah needs to get their defensive tackles back and healthy ASAP.

It’s a great unit that’s devastated by injuries.

11 more days to straighten them out. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 13, 2023

