Quin Snyder Sells Utah Home After Price Drop

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder sold his Millcreek home after more than a year on the market.

The Snyder house was first listed in July of 2022 for an impressive $12.75 million but remained unsold despite dropping the price to $9.99 million in December, a $2.76 million difference from the original listing.

According to realtor.com, the house went under contract with the new buyer at a still impressive $7.75 million price tag.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Home

According to the listing, the eight-bedroom, ten-bathroom home was built in 2018 and features an infinity-edge saltwater pool with a waterfall, a sport and pickleball court, and a putting green.

The Snyder home is 12,383 square feet and includes a five-plus car garage with a basketball standard. The house all features an elevator to reach its separate floors.

Additionally, the interior includes a library, a wine cellar, a game room, a recreation area, and an indoor lounge.

Snyder Finds New Home With Atlanta Hawks

After being away from the Jazz for less than a year Snyder returned to the sidelines as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Snyder previously served as an assistant coach for the Hawks from 2013-14, a post he held when accepting the Jazz’s head coaching job in 2014.

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder had a 372-264 record as Utah’s head coach, the second most wins by a head coach in franchise history.

“After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward,” Snyder said after leaving the Jazz. “I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”

The Hawks were 10-11 under Snyder to close the regular season and beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament to qualify for the postseason where they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in six games.

