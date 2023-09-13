On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Steve Smith Sr. Refers To Utah Football As ‘Gremlins’ At Night

Sep 13, 2023, 2:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – If you’re a Utah football fan, you know Rice-Eccles Stadium gets rocking at night. You’re also probably a little proud of the chaos too since outsiders seem to have a different idea of what Utah is about until they experience it.

Former Utah football star and NFL legend Steve Smith Sr. had a funny take on what happens in Salt Lake when the sun goes down at RES referring to the Utes as “Gremlins”.

Obviously, if you are a fan of a certain age, you appreciate the reference from Smith Sr. to the ’80’s cult classic that is part horror story mixed with Christmas and some dark comedy.

Mogwai, Gremlins, and Utah Football

“Gremlins” in their original form are a folklore that came about during WWII of mischievous, mythical creatures that caused technical malfunctions to the British Royal Airforce.

The movie took that concept and based it around main character Billy who received a cute, cuddly pet (a mogwai) his father bought from a Chinese pawn shop. The mogwai- named Gizmo, had some very specific rules of care that needed to be followed:

  1. No sunlight. (It kills them.)
  2. No water. (It multiplies them.)
  3. Don’t feed it after midnight. (They go from cute, Furby-esque-like creatures to lizard-like demons called Gremlins.)

As you can well imagine, those rules were broken pretty quickly which is where the chaos of the story ensues.

Why The Utes Are Like Gremlins

If we are looking at this from purely a fan perspective, let’s be real. Utah fans (mostly) don’t love day-games. Day games are inconvenient with kid activities and early in the season they can be kind of hot. So yeah, sunlight is a death sentence.

Utah fans also love themselves a good tailgate which means plenty of eats and drinks that gather the masses and get them pumped up and energized for game day.

If we are looking at this from a team perspective, well, Kyle Whittingham has built his brand on chaos plays on defense which is exactly what Gremlins do- cause chaos. Offensively, the Utes are opportunistic, also a Gremlin trait. Combine that with the crazy, watered, and fed fans hanging out in the dark?

Yup. This totally checks out. Steve Smith Sr. may be on to something here.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU OL Brady Christensen Out For Season With Bicep Injury

The Carolina Panthers placed former BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen on the injured reserve with a bicep injury.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Handling Adversity Gives Utah State Chance To Get Better

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has been pleased with his team's progress as they open conference play against Air Force.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Board Approves Player Participation Policy To Address Rest

The NBA Board of Governors approved a new policy Wednesday designed to improve player participation throughout upcoming regular seasons.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson Discusses ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality As Utah Football’s Backup QB

Utah football's backup quarterback Nate Johnson was fourth on the depth chart at one point but has positioned himself as a key player.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quin Snyder Sells Utah Home After Price Drop

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder sold his Millcreek home at a reduced price after more than a year on the market.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans Olsen’s Film Study: Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears

KSL Sports Zone analyst and former professional football player Hans Olsen broke down a handful of plays from Utah's game in Waco, Texas.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Steve Smith Sr. Refers To Utah Football As ‘Gremlins’ At Night