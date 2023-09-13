Unified Police arrest ‘serial rape suspect,’ look for more victims

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Unified Police Department arrested a serial rape suspect and is looking for other possible victims.

According to a release from Unified police, 25-year-old Ivan Romo was wanted out of Modesto, California on suspicion of aggravated rape.

Romo had multiple victims, “all who worked as prostitutes,” the release stated.

There are no active cases involving Romo in Utah, but police said they are concerned that there may be local victims who may not have reported a sexual assault because they are involved in prostitution.

“We would ask if there are any individuals who have been victims of sexual assault where Ivan is the suspect, to call Detective Christensen directly at 385-468-9834,” the release stated.