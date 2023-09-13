On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU OL Brady Christensen Out For Season With Bicep Injury

Sep 13, 2023, 3:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Panthers placed former BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen on the injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a bicep injury against the Falcons.

Christensen is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 NFL season.

Christensen played in every offensive snap for the Panthers season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina lost to Atlanta following two fourth-quarter touchdowns by another former Cougar Tyler Allgeier.

RELATED: Tyler Allgeier Scores Twice, Leads Falcons To Week 1 Win Over Panthers

Christensen suffered the bicep injury in the fourth quarter but was able to finish out the game.

About Brady Christensen

Following a standout prep career at Bountiful High School, Christensen played for the BYU Cougars from 2017-20.

Christensen grew into one of the best offensive linemen in the country at BYU, suiting up as a freshman and playing in all 38 games during his time in Provo.

In his last year with the Cougars, BYU posted an 11-1 record.

Christensen was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He was the 12th offensive lineman taken in the draft.

Christensen started in all 17 games for Carolina last season. He helped the offensive line improve from 28th to 11th in sacks allowed.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Brady Christensen out with bicep injury? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Handling Adversity Gives Utah State Chance To Get Better

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has been pleased with his team's progress as they open conference play against Air Force.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Smith Sr. Refers To Utah Football As ‘Gremlins’ At Night

Former Utah football star Steve Smith Sr. had a funny take on what happens in SLC when the sun goes down referring to the Utes as "Gremlins".

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Board Approves Player Participation Policy To Address Rest

The NBA Board of Governors approved a new policy Wednesday designed to improve player participation throughout upcoming regular seasons.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson Discusses ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality As Utah Football’s Backup QB

Utah football's backup quarterback Nate Johnson was fourth on the depth chart at one point but has positioned himself as a key player.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quin Snyder Sells Utah Home After Price Drop

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder sold his Millcreek home at a reduced price after more than a year on the market.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans Olsen’s Film Study: Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears

KSL Sports Zone analyst and former professional football player Hans Olsen broke down a handful of plays from Utah's game in Waco, Texas.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Former BYU OL Brady Christensen Out For Season With Bicep Injury