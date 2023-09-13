Former BYU OL Brady Christensen Out For Season With Bicep Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – The Carolina Panthers placed former BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen on the injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a bicep injury against the Falcons.

Christensen is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 NFL season.

#Panthers place Brady Christensen on injured reservehttps://t.co/u5CuzItX8P — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 13, 2023

Christensen played in every offensive snap for the Panthers season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina lost to Atlanta following two fourth-quarter touchdowns by another former Cougar Tyler Allgeier.

The Panthers will work three players at LG before deciding who will replace Brady Christensen. Among the candidates are Cade Mays, Nash Jensen. pic.twitter.com/mwuJlaZzc8 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 13, 2023

Christensen suffered the bicep injury in the fourth quarter but was able to finish out the game.

About Brady Christensen

Following a standout prep career at Bountiful High School, Christensen played for the BYU Cougars from 2017-20.

Christensen grew into one of the best offensive linemen in the country at BYU, suiting up as a freshman and playing in all 38 games during his time in Provo.

In his last year with the Cougars, BYU posted an 11-1 record.

Christensen was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He was the 12th offensive lineman taken in the draft.

Christensen started in all 17 games for Carolina last season. He helped the offensive line improve from 28th to 11th in sacks allowed.

