On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Facing $1.5B deficit, California State University to hike tuition 6% annually for next 5 years

Sep 13, 2023, 5:35 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

California State University interim Chancellor Jolene Koester, right, addresses the CSU Board of Tr...

California State University interim Chancellor Jolene Koester, right, addresses the CSU Board of Trustees, students and union members attending a meeting at the California State University chancellor's office, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Long Beach, Calif. The California State University's Board of Trustees on Wednesday planned to vote on a tuition hike for students. Their proposal would raise tuition by 6% each year for five years. Far left, Lillian Kimbell and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trustees at California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, voted Wednesday to raise student tuition by 6% each year for five consecutive years to try to narrow a $1.5 billion deficit, a decision that some students called “disheartening.”

The university’s governing board voted 9-0 to approve the increases that will start across the 23-campus system in the fall of 2024. Annual tuition for full-time California undergraduate students will increase by $342 next year to $6,084. By the 2028-2029 school year, those students will be paying $7,682.

The tuition hikes are needed to provide support to students, both through financial aid and programs to help them succeed academically, university officials say. The extra revenue is also needed to give more resources to faculty and staff and maintain school facilities, according to a report about the system’s finances released in May.

The report found the system with 460,000 students, many of them minorities and first-generation college students, has enough revenue to cover about 86% of what it actually costs to meet student, staff, and institution needs, leaving it with a $1.5 billion gap.

“We are at a crossroads and if we don’t do it now… it’s going to get more and more difficult,” said Julia Lopez, a CSU trustee and the co-chairperson of the working group that wrote this report.

Angelie Taylor, a junior at Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo, California, said an increase in tuition will likely derail her because she is already working three part-time jobs to pay for tuition and cover housing and other expenses.

Taylor, who is a student organizer at Students for Quality Education, a progressive grassroots organization, said she doesn’t qualify for financial aid because of her GPA, which she said is low because of all the jobs she is working to make ends meet.

She said that taking a fourth job would leave her no time to study and she would have to drop out. She attended a meeting with the CSU Board of Trustees on Tuesday to explain her situation.

“It’s so disheartening to see that the board of trustees did not listen to the hundreds of us that came out yesterday,” Taylor said. “To have them completely ignore what we said and not do their job fully to secure the proper finances we need for this issue is such a big disrespect.”

Officials said tuition has only been increased once in the last 12 years — a 5%, or $270. Meanwhile, inflation grew by 39%. The university receives 60% of its funding from the state government, and the rest comes from tuition.

The five years of the tuition increase will generate a total of $860 million in revenue. Of those funds, $280 million will be committed to financial aid, school officials said.

Steven Relyea, the university system’s chief financial officer, told trustees the tuition increase will help narrow the deficit gap but it won’t close it.

The tuition hikes won’t affect about 276,000 undergraduates who have their tuition fully covered by financial aid because of their family’s low income. Several trustees said they worry about the other 40% of the undergraduates, or about 184,000 students, who don’t qualify for financial aid and who will face increased tuition. But they agreed they saw no other alternatives to stabilize the system’s finances.

“We cannot survive unless we take action. No one wants to do this but it is our responsibility,” said Jean Picker Firstenberg, a CSU trustee.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a new...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show

Surveillance video shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and another guest being kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” musical play in Denver on Sunday.

19 hours ago

Law enforcement officers ride by a roadblock as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante co...

Maryclaire Dale, Marc Levy and Michael Rubinkam

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after an extensive search, Pennsylvania State Police say.

19 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during the...

Kim Tong-Hyung and Dasha Litvinova

North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

19 hours ago

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows flooding in Derna, Libya, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 202...

Samy Magdy and Yousef Murad

The flood death toll in eastern Libya’s city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says

DERNA, Libya (AP) — The death toll from flooding that hit the eastern Libyan city of Derna reached more than 5,000 and was expected to rise further, a local health official said Wednesday, as authorities struggled to get aid to the coastal city where thousands remained missing and tens of thousands were homeless. Aid workers who managed […]

19 hours ago

Lyft launched a new feature that matches women and non-binary drivers with drivers of the same gend...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Lyft’s new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver’s gender

Lyft is introducing a new feature that lets women and non-binary riders choose a preference to match with drivers of the same gender.

2 days ago

FILE: McDonald's sign (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

McDonald’s is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years

Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Facing $1.5B deficit, California State University to hike tuition 6% annually for next 5 years