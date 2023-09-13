On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Will Start Freshman RB LJ Martin Against Arkansas

Sep 13, 2023, 6:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – After two weeks of struggles with the running game, BYU football is switching up the pecking order at running back.

On Wednesday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said that freshman LJ Martin will get the start against Arkansas.

Roderick on LJ Martin: “He’s breaking tackles”

“LJ’s gonna start this game,” said Roderick. “Aidan [Robbins] is gonna play too, so is Deion [Smith]. But LJ is going to start this game.”

When asked by KSL Sports what went into the decision to go with Martin as the first ball carrier, Roderick replied, “He’s breaking tackles.”

Martin has rushed for 119 yards on 22 attempts through two games this season. The former Canutillo High product in El Paso, Texas, is the leading rusher after BYU’s first two games as a a Big 12 program.

Aidan Robbins arrived at BYU this season from UNLV and was the starting running back for the first two weeks. Robbins has only rushed for 29 yards on ten attempts.

No changes to the BYU football offensive line

What about the offensive line? When talking about the ground attack, it always starts up front. Roderick said there won’t be any changes to the starting five of Kingsley Suamatia, Weylin Lapuaho, Paul Maile, Connor Pay, and Caleb Etienne.

“I like those guys, and I believe in those guys, believe in what we’re doing. I think those guys will play well on Saturday,” Roderick said.

Starting guard Connor Pay has been impressed with the freshman ball carrier from El Paso.

“He’s done remarkably well for how young he is and how hard he runs,” Pay said. “And he’s made us look good on a few runs where we didn’t block so well. There was one play in the game against SUU in the 17-yard run that he had. I didn’t do a very good job on my guy and I lost leverage on him and he broke the tackle and went for 17. All the running backs have the ability and LJ has done it really well. It’s been kind of unprecedented for him being so young to come in and do that.”

LJ Martin committed and signed with BYU last December after being committed to Stanford.

BYU vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU OL Brady Christensen Out For Season With Bicep Injury

The Carolina Panthers placed former BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen on the injured reserve with a bicep injury.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Handling Adversity Gives Utah State Chance To Get Better

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has been pleased with his team's progress as they open conference play against Air Force.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Smith Sr. Refers To Utah Football As ‘Gremlins’ At Night

Former Utah football star Steve Smith Sr. had a funny take on what happens in SLC when the sun goes down referring to the Utes as "Gremlins".

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Board Approves Player Participation Policy To Address Rest

The NBA Board of Governors approved a new policy Wednesday designed to improve player participation throughout upcoming regular seasons.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson Discusses ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality As Utah Football’s Backup QB

Utah football's backup quarterback Nate Johnson was fourth on the depth chart at one point but has positioned himself as a key player.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quin Snyder Sells Utah Home After Price Drop

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder sold his Millcreek home at a reduced price after more than a year on the market.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Will Start Freshman RB LJ Martin Against Arkansas