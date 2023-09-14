On The Site:
Elderly woman killed in car crash while being towed by her husband

Sep 13, 2023, 8:14 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

A car being towed by another car lost control and collided with oncoming traffic, killing an elderl...

A car being towed by another car lost control and collided with oncoming traffic, killing an elderly woman. (KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A car being towed by another car lost control in Grantsville Wednesday, colliding into oncoming traffic and killing an elderly woman.

Police said the person towing the car was her husband, who was uninjured.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday on State Route 112 at mile marker two, a car being towed lost control, but police are unsure why. The car swung out from the car towing it into oncoming traffic and struck a car traveling westbound.

The elderly woman in the towed car died on impact. The car it collided with flipped over, landing on the roof. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The elderly woman’s husband towing the car was not injured.

 

Elderly woman killed in car crash while being towed by her husband