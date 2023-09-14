On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Brigham City Police Department fully staffed for the first time in 2 years

Sep 13, 2023, 10:26 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City Police Department used to be the most understaffed police department in the state of Utah until the Brigham City police chief set out to solve the problem.

In fact, Brigham City in general has proven hard to keep staffed, according to Kristie Looslie, the manager of a Hallmark store. 

“I don’t think people want to work,” she said. “It’s really hard.”

Looslie will do whatever it takes at this point to keep her employees happy.

“If it’s working four hours a day, that’s what we do. If it’s working a couple hours a day, that’s what we do,” she said.

Despite the difficulty, Chief Chad Reyes was determined to get creative. Two years ago, he was named police chief and one of his goals was to obtain a full staff of 31 officers.

He said part of the problem was the fact that Brigham City is a smaller department. Officers would often go to larger departments for better pay.

“The fight you have internally is budget and what needs to happen in order to be fully staffed,” the Brigham City Mayor, Dennis Bott said.

Brigham City officers were down nearly a quarter of their police force when the city decided to increase salaries to keep them and hire new officers at better pay. BCPD began attracting officers from other departments by offering them the vacation time they earned at their previous department, yearly raises, and their ranking system for promotions.

“We can bring somebody over as a lateral master officer rather than just starting them out as a line-level officer,” Chief Reyes said.

His plan worked, and BCPD is now fully staffed for the first time in over two years.

“I literally bet the city manager and the mayor steak dinners on whether or not I’d be able to do this,” Reyes said.

There are now a lot of smaller departments looking at Brigham City’s model, so the trick now will be to keep the department fully staffed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Matt Gephardt investigates a flooding issue at a Herriman home. Builders between different properti...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Herriman homeowner asks Gephardt who pays when water from a neighbor’s property causes damage?

Discover homeowner property water damage in Herriman City. Learn about liability, code violations, and solutions. Get the facts from KSL Investigators.

1 day ago

Sen. Mitt Romney announces his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023....

Andrew Adams

Young Republicans, political observers weigh in on Romney decision to not run again

As Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election, young Republicans labeled the move as wise while longtime political observers said both parties were now faced with tough questions about the future of their leadership.

1 day ago

A house boat caught fire at Lake Powell, carrying 25 family members who were forced to jump into th...

Ashley Moser

Two-month-old among 25 who jumped into water after houseboat fire at Lake Powell

A house boat at Lake Powell caught on fire after the motor exploded. The entire boat was engulfed in flames soon after the family escaped, and thankfully nobody was hurt.

1 day ago

Youth football coach suffers heart attack, bystanders help save his life...

Debbie Worthen

Youth football coach suffers heart attack, bystanders help save his life

Call it instinct, a miracle, or training that paid off. Whatever it was, a series of small events that took place at a Herriman football practice are the reason one of the coaches is alive tonight.

1 day ago

A car being towed by another car lost control and collided with oncoming traffic, killing an elderl...

Mary Culbertson

Elderly woman killed in car crash while being towed by her husband

An elderly woman was killed in a car crash while being towed by another car. The car she was in is said to have lost control but the reason is unknown.

1 day ago

Pedestrian waits to cross a street...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP: increasing rate of autoped crashes is unacceptable and preventable

We all learned the basic driving behaviors in driver's ed; avoid distractions, never drive impaired, come to a complete stop, wait until a pedestrian has fully crossed the road, and don’t excede posted speed limits. Lately, drivers are taking those laws as suggestions. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Brigham City Police Department fully staffed for the first time in 2 years