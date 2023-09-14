Murray police searching for driver of stolen car who fled scene, rammed police car

MURRAY, Utah — Police are searching for a man they say rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle and drove away from officers Wednesday night.

The Murray City Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Captiva near Fashion Place Mall at approximately 7:20 p.m. after discovering the Chevy was displaying stolen Indiana license plate No. 137CDI.

While officers tried to take the driver into custody, they say he fled in the Chevy, ramming a police car and hitting another parked car as he left the parking lot. Police say an officer fired at the driver during the incident, and the driver may have been injured.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle and the driver, described as a 30-year-old Black man who is 6-foot-1, weighs 170 pounds and has facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and red shorts.

Because a Murray police officer fired at the driver, the West Jordan officer-involved critical incident protocol team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect or stolen vehicle was asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. WJ23-48737.